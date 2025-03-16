Christian Norgaard News: Captain's performance in win

Norgaard scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Norgaard made outstanding contributions all over the field Saturday. He executed four tackles and two clearances, won seven of the eight duels he engaged in and created plays through seven long balls (five accurate). To cap a superb performance he got himself on the scoresheet, netting the Bee's winning goal. The Norwegian is in strong form, he has now scored in two of Brentford's last three matches.