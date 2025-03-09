Fantasy Soccer
Christian Norgaard headshot

Christian Norgaard News: Shines despite defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Norgaard registered three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Norgaard tied his season high with three shots in a match for the fourth time on the campaign, however, this was the third one of those games where he did not land a shot on target. He also tied his season high with two chances created for a third time on the season.

Christian Norgaard
Brentford
More Stats & News
