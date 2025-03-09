Christian Norgaard News: Shines despite defeat
Norgaard registered three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.
Norgaard tied his season high with three shots in a match for the fourth time on the campaign, however, this was the third one of those games where he did not land a shot on target. He also tied his season high with two chances created for a third time on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now