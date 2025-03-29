Christian Norgaard News: Signs new deal

Norgaard has signed a new contract with Brentford, according to his club.

Norgaard is set to remain with the Bees for the next few seasons, having signed a new two-year contract until the summer of 2027. He has been a regular starter for the club since 2019, so this seems to be an obvious choice for the club. He will likely remain in this role moving forward, notching six goal contributions in 25 appearances this season.