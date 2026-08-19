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Christian Pulisic Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 1:44am

Pulisic (lower leg) trained fully for the first time in the summer on Tuesday, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Pulisic has completed his rehab from a microfracture and will now work on his conditioning after missing the entire preseason due to an injury he suffered in the World Cup. He's considered likely to be sidelined for at least the opener, but he's making progress.

Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
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