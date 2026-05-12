Christian Pulisic headshot

Christian Pulisic Injury: Day-to-day following tests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Pulisic (glute) avoided a strain and will be a late call for Sunday's away game versus Genoa, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Pulisic has a shot to return this week or next and will look to ramp up training over the next few days. Milan will be without Rafael Leao (suspension) versus Genoa. Christopher Nkunku, Santiago Gimenez and Niclas Fullkurg would be the lone strikers standing sans Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
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