Christian Pulisic headshot

Christian Pulisic Injury: In doubt for Como fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Pulisic "continues to deal with his ailment, and we hope he'll be available Wednesday," coach Massimiliano Allegri relayed.

Pulisic featured off the bench in the past game but hasn't completely overcome hip bursitis and needs to continue to be managed, especially considering the busy schedule. He'll likely begin as a sub again if he's an option.

Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
SOC
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
March 21, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 27, 2023
Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26
SOC
Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 23, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023