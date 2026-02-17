Christian Pulisic Injury: In doubt for Como fixture
Pulisic "continues to deal with his ailment, and we hope he'll be available Wednesday," coach Massimiliano Allegri relayed.
Pulisic featured off the bench in the past game but hasn't completely overcome hip bursitis and needs to continue to be managed, especially considering the busy schedule. He'll likely begin as a sub again if he's an option.
