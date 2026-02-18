Christian Pulisic Injury: Makes bench
Pulisic (hip) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Como.
Pulisic is in the call Wednesday after a doubt heading into the contest, appearing to pass some testing to make the bench. A return to the starting XI should come soon, starting in 10 of his 17 appearances this season, while bagging 10 goal contributions between multiple injuries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More
-
General Soccer Article
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 12, 2024
-
Football Predictions
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. JamaicaMarch 21, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28November 27, 2023
-
Football Predictions
Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26November 23, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25October 25, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More