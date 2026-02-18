Christian Pulisic headshot

Christian Pulisic Injury: Makes bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 11:02am

Pulisic (hip) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Como.

Pulisic is in the call Wednesday after a doubt heading into the contest, appearing to pass some testing to make the bench. A return to the starting XI should come soon, starting in 10 of his 17 appearances this season, while bagging 10 goal contributions between multiple injuries.

Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
SOC
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
March 21, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 27, 2023
Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26
SOC
Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 23, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023