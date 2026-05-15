Christian Pulisic Injury: Set to be available versus Genoa

Pulisic (glute) has quickly returned to full training after missing the last match, Mediaset reported.

Pulisic escaped without severe problems and will be in contention for two spots up front with Christopher Nkunku, Santiago Gimenez and Niclas Fullkrug, while Rafael Leao is suspended. He has notched one assist and logged six shots (one on target), six chances created and three crosses (one accurate) in his last six outings (four starts).