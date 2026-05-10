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Christian Pulisic Injury: Will miss Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Pulisic suffered a glute problem in the last training session and won't play Sunday versus Atalanta, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Pulisic is set for tests to determine his status for the last two matches against Genoa and Cagliari. Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez are currently expected to start over Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug versus Atalanta.

Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
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