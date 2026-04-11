Christian Pulisic News: Creates three chances in Udinese match

Pulisic had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created and won two of two tackles in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Udinese.

Pulisic played on the wing as the coach tweaked the formation and looked at ease, as he was livelier than in the previous two fixtures, but he missed the mark on some decent opportunities, and his teammates didn't exploit his feeds. He has created at least one chance in five games in a row, racking up 11, assisting once and adding 10 shots (one on target), six crosses (three accurate) and four tackles (three won) over that span.