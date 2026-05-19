Christian Pulisic News: Delivers one assist off bench

Pulisic assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against Genoa.

Pulisic played a direct creative role in Sunday's 2-1 win at Genoa, driving forward on a rapid counterattack in the second half before finding Zachary Athekame with a precise pass that the wing-back fired into the far corner to double Milan's lead, while also adding one key pass and three crosses. Pulisic has now scored eight Serie A goals and delivered four assists across 29 appearances this season, leading his side in combined goal contributions and reinforcing his status as one of the most important attacking players in manager Massimiliano Allegri's system.