Christian Pulisic News: Dishes out assist versus Torino
Pulisic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Torino.
Pulisic returned to the stat sheet after 11 outings thanks to a quality delivery from the baseline that just needed to be nudged home by Adrien Rabiot. It's his third seasonal assist. He has fired at least one shot in six straight games, amassing 15 attempts (six on target) and adding eight crosses (three accurate) and two tackles over that span. Furthermore, this marked his third appearance in a row with at least one chance created, for a total of seven.
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