Christian Pulisic headshot

Christian Pulisic News: Dishes out assist versus Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 12:25am

Pulisic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Torino.

Pulisic returned to the stat sheet after 11 outings thanks to a quality delivery from the baseline that just needed to be nudged home by Adrien Rabiot. It's his third seasonal assist. He has fired at least one shot in six straight games, amassing 15 attempts (six on target) and adding eight crosses (three accurate) and two tackles over that span. Furthermore, this marked his third appearance in a row with at least one chance created, for a total of seven.

Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
SOC
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
March 21, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 27, 2023
Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26
SOC
Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 23, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023