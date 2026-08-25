Christian Pulisic News: DNP in opener

Pulisic (lower leg) didn't get minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win over Torino.

Pulisic was an option after rehabbing throughout the summer, but the coach leaned on players in better form as Milan didn't manage to put the game away. He'll likely operate behind Adrien Rabiot, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Alphadjo Cisse until he's fully healthy.