Christian Pulisic News: Five shots, three crosses

Pulisic registered five shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Lazio.

For the first time since January, Pulisic logged at least four crosses and two accurate crosses. The forward has struggled to score or assist in 2026, going 11 domestic-league appearances without adding to his G/A. Pulisic's drought has not been without effort, as he has logged 28 shots (12 on goal), 14 chances created and 13 crosses (six accurate) during the calendar year. If he cannot score or assist Saturday against Torino, he will have gone the first quarter of this year without any goals or assists.