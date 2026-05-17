Christian Pulisic News: Not starting against Genoa
Pulisic (glute) is commencing on the bench in Sunday's tilt versus Genoa.
Pulisic is fit enough to be an option but not to play major minutes without risking a more serious injury. Christopher Nkunku and Santiago Gimenez are forming the initial frontline in this one sans Rafael Leao (suspension). Pulisic will likely get some action in the second half.
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