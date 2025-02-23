Fantasy Soccer
Christian Pulisic headshot

Christian Pulisic News: Penalty kick saved

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Pulisic generated two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Torino.

Pulisic was active Saturday, staying busy on the right flank while notching two shots, three chances created and eight crosses. However, he came up short when it mattered most, as he would have his penalty saved in the 33rd minute. He has now gone four games since his last goal contribution, with 17 across 30 appearances in UCL and league play.

