Christian Pulisic News: Penalty kick saved

Pulisic was active Saturday, staying busy on the right flank while notching two shots, three chances created and eight crosses. However, he came up short when it mattered most, as he would have his penalty saved in the 33rd minute. He has now gone four games since his last goal contribution, with 17 across 30 appearances in UCL and league play.