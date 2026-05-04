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Christian Pulisic News: Poor in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Pulisic had one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Sassuolo.

Pulisic took a single shot and created a single chance during Sunday's loss. It was a disappointing run on the pitch, though at least he put a shot on goal, more than many on the Milan side can say. The forward has been good this season, and will hope to get back to his best during the final three matches of the campaign.

Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
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