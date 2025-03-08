Christian Pulisic News: Rescues Milan versus Lecce

Pulisic scored two goals to go with three shots (three on target), nine crosses (two accurate) and four key passes in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Lecce.

Pulisic led his team's comeback, hitting the with a PK, atoning for a recent error, and with a relatively easy tap-in after a choral action. He paced his side in key passes and deliveries. He hadn't scored since late January. He's now up to 12 goals in the season and eight in Serie A play. He has notched eight shots (five on target), 12 chances created, 22 crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in the last five fixtures.