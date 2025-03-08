Christian Pulisic News: Rescues Milan versus Lecce
Pulisic scored two goals to go with three shots (three on target), nine crosses (two accurate) and four key passes in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Lecce.
Pulisic led his team's comeback, hitting the with a PK, atoning for a recent error, and with a relatively easy tap-in after a choral action. He paced his side in key passes and deliveries. He hadn't scored since late January. He's now up to 12 goals in the season and eight in Serie A play. He has notched eight shots (five on target), 12 chances created, 22 crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in the last five fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now