Christian Pulisic News: Serviceable against Roma
Pulisic won three of three tackles and recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Roma.
Pulisic put up his usual numbers even though Milan had a rough game overall, partially because of an early red card. He has averaged two shots per game in the last four (three accurate), scoring twice and assisting once during such a stretch and adding six chances created and seven corners. He has posted at least one cross in the last eight matches, totaling 23 (six accurate).
