Christian Pulisic News: Sets up teammate in Udinese game

Pulisic assisted once to go with four chances created, four crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Friday's 4-0 win versus Udinese.

Pulisic put together a busy stat line, led his team in chances and found Strahinja Pavlovic with a precise corner kick on the second goal, picking up a helper for the second straight match. He has had nine in the season. He has scored three goals and logged 11 shots (five on target), 13 key passes and 17 crosses (four accurate) in the last five tilts.