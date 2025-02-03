Christian Pulisic News: Shows well versus Inter

Pulisic generated three key passes, one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Pulisic couldn't make the stat sheet for a third consecutive game but had a productive showing nonetheless, pacing his team in a pair of categories. He has scored twice and notched five shots (three on target), four chances crated, 12 crosses (one accurate) and 11 corners in the last four matches.