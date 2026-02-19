Christian Pulisic News: Subs in late in Como game

Pulisic (hip) had one shot on target and five passes in eight minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Pulisic only made a short cameo for the third time in the last four matches as he's struggling to get completely healthy. It remains to be seen how long it'll take him to recapture a regular role. He has logged three shots (all on target), one chance created and one tackle (one won) in his last four outings (one start). Christopher Nkunku, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Niclas Fullkrug have taken advantage of the situation to get more minutes.