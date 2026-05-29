Christian Pulisic News: Will be key for USMNT

Pulisic is expected to be one of the driving forces on offense for the USMNT in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pulisic recorded 12 goal contributions (eight goals, four assists) in 30 appearances (18 starts) for AC Milan in the 2025/26 Serie A season. However, that was a down year compared to 2024/25 when he had 11 goals and nine assists. Pulisic has drawn tons of criticism for not scoring with the USMNT since 2024, but despite that drought, he should be a key element upfront for Mauricio Pochettino's side -- regardless of the role he fills in the attacking third.