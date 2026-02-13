Christian Pulisic News: Wins one tackle against Pisa
Pulisic (thigh) had eight passes, one tackle (one won) and one block in 13 minutes in Friday's 2-1 victory over Pisa.
Pulisic saw limited action in his return, as anticipated by the coach, and while he brought energy to the offense, he wasn't involved in the late goal, and his side sat back afterward. He'll likely return to the XI over either Christopher Nkunku or Ruben Loftus-Cheek in one of the next two matches. He hasn't scored in six appearances, recording 14 shots (six on target), six key passes and seven crosses (three accurate).
