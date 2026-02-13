Christian Pulisic headshot

Christian Pulisic News: Wins one tackle against Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Pulisic (thigh) had eight passes, one tackle (one won) and one block in 13 minutes in Friday's 2-1 victory over Pisa.

Pulisic saw limited action in his return, as anticipated by the coach, and while he brought energy to the offense, he wasn't involved in the late goal, and his side sat back afterward. He'll likely return to the XI over either Christopher Nkunku or Ruben Loftus-Cheek in one of the next two matches. He hasn't scored in six appearances, recording 14 shots (six on target), six key passes and seven crosses (three accurate).

Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Pulisic See More
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
SOC
CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
March 21, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 27, 2023
Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26
SOC
Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 23, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023