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Christian Ramirez News: Gets goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Ramirez scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Ramirez was a key factor in the win on Sunday with a goal and assist, doing plenty of work in the final third. The forward will find less room to operate against Minnesota United, a solid defensive team which has only conceded 16 goals in 11 domestic games.

Christian Ramirez
Austin FC
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