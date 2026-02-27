Christian Ramirez headshot

Christian Ramirez News: Joining Austin FC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Ramirez has signed a one-year deal with Austin FC until the end of the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

Ramirez is no longer worthy of a starting role at the MLS level, but he's a proven backup who could be a solid contributor off the bench. He'll add depth upfront for Austin, but his fantasy upside will be limited across all formats.

Christian Ramirez
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Ramirez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Ramirez See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Author Image
Deke Mathews
295 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 5, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 23, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 9, 2020