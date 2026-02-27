Christian Ramirez News: Joining Austin FC
Ramirez has signed a one-year deal with Austin FC until the end of the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Friday.
Ramirez is no longer worthy of a starting role at the MLS level, but he's a proven backup who could be a solid contributor off the bench. He'll add depth upfront for Austin, but his fantasy upside will be limited across all formats.
