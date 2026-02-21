Christian Ramirez headshot

Christian Ramirez News: Leaves LA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Ramirez has been waived by the Galaxy while exercising a buyout of his contract.

In a surprise turn of events, Ramirez has beeen waived by the Galaxy after signing a new contact just last November. He enters free agency, only playing one season in Los Angeles, recording just four goals in 25 appearances (10 starts).

Christian Ramirez
 Free Agent
