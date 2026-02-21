Christian Ramirez News: Leaves LA
Ramirez has been waived by the Galaxy while exercising a buyout of his contract.
In a surprise turn of events, Ramirez has beeen waived by the Galaxy after signing a new contact just last November. He enters free agency, only playing one season in Los Angeles, recording just four goals in 25 appearances (10 starts).
Christian Ramirez
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Ramirez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Ramirez See More