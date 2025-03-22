Christian Ramirez News: Logs start, scores goal

Ramirez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.

Before the Galaxy's latest game, their previous matchup included a reserve Ramirez. Despite the role demotion, he scored as a substitute. Ramirez's reserve goal was enough to be promoted, considering he was part of the Galaxy's primary striker again Saturday at Minnesota. By scoring then, in back-to-back games, Ramirez has logged a goal.