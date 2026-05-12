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Christian Ramirez News: Nets late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Ramirez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.

Ramirez's finish into the top corner Sunday pulled Austin level in their 2-2 road draw versus Minnesota. The shot was the lone attempt for the forward across his 84 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (three starts), Ramirez has scored three goals and assisted once from eight shots (four on goal) and two crosses (two accurate).

Christian Ramirez
Austin FC
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