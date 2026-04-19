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Christian Ramirez News: Scores as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ramirez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Toronto FC.

Ramirez replaced Mikkel Desler in the 71st minute and netted in the 82nd minute. Ramirez recorded just four touches. He has now netted twice in four substitute appearances this campaign.

Christian Ramirez
Austin FC
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