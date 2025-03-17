Christian Ramirez News: Scores first Galaxy goal

Ramirez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Ramirez scored the equalizing goal Sunday, a strike in the 81st minute assisted by Zanka which earned the Galaxy its first point of the campaign. It marked Ramirez's first goal with Los Angeles after joining the club from Columbus in the offseason. He proved to be very productive during his time with the Crew, and he will look to continue that track record with his new club.