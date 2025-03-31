Christian Ramirez News: Scores goal in defeat

Ramirez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Orlando City SC.

Ramirez scored the opening goal against Orlando on Saturday after being set up by Miki Yamane in the 14th minute. The Galaxy forward has now scored three goals in the last three games showing strong form and settling in well with his new club. He set season highs with three shots and two chances created on Saturday though it was not enough to help his team earn points. He will look to contribute again on Saturday against Salt Lake.