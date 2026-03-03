Christian Ramirez headshot

Christian Ramirez News: Scores winner as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ramirez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win over D.C. United.

Ramirez scored the only goal of the game as he came off the bench with 22 minutes to go. This was his first game for the club, having moved from the LA Galaxy a few days before the game. He scored four goals last season in 25 games, where he started 10.

Christian Ramirez
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Ramirez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Ramirez See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Author Image
Deke Mathews
299 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW7
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 5, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 23, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 9, 2020