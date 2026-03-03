Christian Ramirez News: Scores winner as a sub
Ramirez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win over D.C. United.
Ramirez scored the only goal of the game as he came off the bench with 22 minutes to go. This was his first game for the club, having moved from the LA Galaxy a few days before the game. He scored four goals last season in 25 games, where he started 10.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Ramirez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Ramirez See More