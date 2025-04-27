Christian Ramirez News: Starting against Timbers
Ramirez (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's matchup versus Portland Timbers.
Ramirez will likely remain in a center-forward position following his quick recovery from the issue he suffered last week at Austin. He'll look to increase his current season tally of three goals in eight matches played. Meanwhile, Marco Reus and Miguel Berry will be limited to bench roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now