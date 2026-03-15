Christian Reyes News: Assists off bench in draw

Reyes assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-2 draw versus FC Juarez.

Reyes made a quick impact after replacing the injured Lucas Ocampos (undisclosed) in the 22nd minute of this match, and he notched the first goal contribution of his career by pulling the ball back to Tecatito Corona in first-half stoppage time. The youngster has found a place in the first-team rotation and could continue to benefit from the absences in an injury-hit midfield group, but his production is still unpredictable as he's just starting to show his qualities.