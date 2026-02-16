Christian Rivera News: Catalyzes attack in win

Rivera assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Atlas.

Rivera's first-half assist setup the opening goal of the fixture and provided the platform from which Pachuca would earn a domineering 3-1 win over Atlas. The holding-midfielder has been named to the starting XI in five successive appearances after coming off of the substitute's bench in the opening Clausura fixture, playing the full 90 minutes on four occasions.