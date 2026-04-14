Christian Rivera News: Clears suspension

Rivera will be an option for future matchups following his suspension in the last game against Santos.

Rivera has been an undisputed starter when available this season, so it would be natural for him to displace Lenin Rodriguez in defensive midfield for the rest of the Clausura tournament. Although he rarely gets involved in attack, the experienced player is second and third on the squad with averages of 39.5 accurate passes and 2.7 tackles per game, respectively. He should retain significant playing time but could be prone to disciplinary weakness in his regular role.