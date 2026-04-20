Christian Rivera News: Logs assist in win

Rivera delivered an assist, created two chances, made four tackles (all won), one clearance and two interceptions, drew two fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-1 win over Monterrey.

Rivera was disruptive as usual in the middle of the park, racking up four or more tackles for the fifth consecutive game. However, his biggest contribution came on the attacking end as he smartly took a free kick quicky while opposing defenders were protesting to the referee and left Enner Valencia completely unmarked in front of the goalkeeper to make it 3-1 and seal the win for Pachuca. This was the second assist in this Clausura tournament for the holding midfielder, who quickly settled to become an instrumental part of the team.