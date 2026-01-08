Rivera has already played in the Mexican league during a previous stint for Tijuana, in which he excelled as a defensive midfielder, and also racked up 12 goals, most of them from the penalty spot, over his last 56 appearances. He was not as successful in Brazil, averaging 40.0 accurate passes, 0.8 clearances and 2.4 tackles per contest. Still, he might be a solid addition to a Tuzos side that didn't get what they expected from William Carvalho last season and ended up deploying Alan Bautista in holding midfield.