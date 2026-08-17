Christian Rivera News: No longer banned

Rivera is available to play after clearing his one-game Liga MX suspension.

Rivera missed Monday's clash against Puebla due to the red card he received in the previous league meeting with Leon. His absence was felt in Tuzos' midfield, with his replacement Lenin Rodriguez lacking the experience and attacking projection of the Colombian. Prior to the suspension, Rivera racked up 213 accurate passes, 21 tackles and five chances created over five appearances including both Liga MX and Leagues Cup action.