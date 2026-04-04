Christian Rivera News: Receives red card Saturday

Rivera was shown a straight red card during Saturday's clash against Cruz Azul.

Rivera got sent off after creating one scoring chance and winning four of his eight duels in an 84-minute performance. The red card makes him ineligible for the upcoming fixture against Santos, dealing a huge blow to the squad given that he's their top defensive midfielder. Either Lenin Rodriguez or Pedro Pedraza could join Elias Montiel in the double pivot while the Colombian serves his ban. After that, Rivera will likely bounce back to the starting lineup on April 18 at Monterrey.