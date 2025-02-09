Christian Rivera News: Returns for Chivas clash

Rivera (undisclosed) is in the starting XI in Sunday's match against Guadalajara.

Rivera has regained full fitness following a three-game absence and is ready to play a defensive midfield role Sunday. He previously racked up five goals and one assist along with 72 tackles, 27 clearances and 15 interceptions over 22 appearances in the 2024/25 season. He's a solid all-around option whose penalty taking ability grants him scoring potential.