Christian Rivera headshot

Christian Rivera News: Returns for Chivas clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Rivera (undisclosed) is in the starting XI in Sunday's match against Guadalajara.

Rivera has regained full fitness following a three-game absence and is ready to play a defensive midfield role Sunday. He previously racked up five goals and one assist along with 72 tackles, 27 clearances and 15 interceptions over 22 appearances in the 2024/25 season. He's a solid all-around option whose penalty taking ability grants him scoring potential.

Christian Rivera
Club Tijuana
