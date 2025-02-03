Christian Walton Injury: Out number of weeks

Walton is set to miss the next few weeks of action due to a groin strain, according to manager Kiera Mckenna, per TWTD. "He strained his groin in ht Liverpool game. It's not a minor strain, it's a fairly significant strain, so he's going to be out for quite a number of weeks."

