Christian Walton Injury: Progressing in recovery

Walton (groin) is progressing in his recovery but is still expected to be out most of March, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "I can't put an exact timescale on it but he's back doing some work on the grass with the goalie coaches. He's not involved with the team yet so we will see how he progresses. He is moving in the right direction."

Walton is at least on the grass, so he should be close to training within the next few weeks. Alex Palmer has started in his place recently with Arijanet Muric now seemingly the third option when all of them are healthy. If all goes well, Walton could be back in the XI before the end of the season, assuming Palmer doesn't have the No. 1 job.