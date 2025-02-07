Christian Walton Injury: Set for eight weeks out

Walton (groin) is expected to miss eight weeks, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Christian is looking at in and around eight weeks. Of course we'll monitor as we go along - sometimes it can be longer, sometimes quicker. We'll get him back as quickly as possible."

Walton is looking at an extended spell on the sideline with his groin injury, as he's expected to miss around eight weeks. It's a brutal turn for the goalkeeper, who was actually starting to see consistent minutes in recent weeks. Alex Palmer and Arijanet Muric will compete for the starting job in Walton's place.