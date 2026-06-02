Christoph Baumgartner headshot

Christoph Baumgartner Injury: Ruled out of World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 2:37am

Baumgartner (thigh) has been ruled out of the World Cup after an MRI examination confirmed a muscle injury in his right thigh, the Austrian Football Federation announced.

Baumgartner had felt a stab of pain in the hip flexor area during the warmup for Monday's final pre-tournament friendly against Tunisia, and the scan results have delivered the worst possible news for Austria heading into the competition. The attacking midfielder was expected to be the undisputed creative heartbeat of coach Ralf Rangnick's side and his absence is a devastating blow for a team that had genuine ambitions of making a deep run at the tournament. Austria will now need to find solutions in attack without one of their most important playmakers when their World Cup campaign opens against Jordan on June 17.

Christoph Baumgartner
RB Leipzig
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