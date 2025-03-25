Fantasy Soccer
Christoph Baumgartner headshot

Christoph Baumgartner Injury: Set to rejoin group training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Baumgartner (concussion) has trained individually and will rejoin team training Wednesday, according to his club.

Baumgartner appears to be making a quick turnaround from the concussion he suffered while on international duty, as he has already trained individually. Even better, he is now expected to train with the group Wednesday. This will leave him in a decent spot for Saturday, likely needing to still pass testing to be an option.

Christoph Baumgartner
RB Leipzig
