Christoph Baumgartner Injury: Should be available Saturday

Baumgartner (concussion) should be available for Saturday's clash against Gladbach since he wasn't cited in the injury report, the club announced.

Baumgartner rejoined team training on Wednesday and should be available for Saturday's game against Gladbach. However, it may be too soon for him to start and he could feature later in the game as a substitute. Arthur Vermeeren is likely to see increased playing time for the match.