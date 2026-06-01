Christoph Baumgartner headshot

Christoph Baumgartner Injury: Suffers adductor issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Baumgartner was a late scratch from Austria's starting XI for Monday's 1-0 victory over Tunisia after feeling a stab of pain in the adductor area during the warmup, with coach Ralf Rangnick awaiting further examination results before providing a clearer picture on the severity, according to Sky Sport Austria. "We still have to wait and see what is going on with Baumi. We will only know tomorrow how serious the injury is. Hopefully not too serious. It stabbed him during a shot on goal, more in the hip flexor area."

Baumgartner couldn't play Monday's friendly against Tunisia after suffering an adductor issue in the warmup before the clash. Coach Rangnick's words were tempered by encouragement from teammate Marcel Sabitzer, who revealed Baumgartner himself believes the issue is not serious. Austria have about two weeks before their World Cup opener against Jordan on June 17 to get their key attacking midfielder fit, and the coaching staff will be hoping the positive early indications prove accurate as preparations enter their final stage.

Christoph Baumgartner
RB Leipzig
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