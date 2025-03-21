Christoph Baumgartner Injury: Suffers concussion

Baumgartner has suffered a concussion while on international duty with Austria and has returned to Leipzig, according to his club.

Baumgartner has left his national team to return his club after suffering an injury, as he would go down with a concussion Thursday. This is slightly concerning, as it will leave him in doubt for their next match on March 29 against Gladbach. He has been a regular starter recently, so this could force a change, with Nicolas Seiwald and Amadou Haidara as possible replacements.